Federal COVID-19 relief money could be flowing to every town in WI

The House is on the cusp of sending the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill to President Biden. Wisconsin is slated to receive $5.7 billion. That includes cash for counties and cities -- like $47 million for Racine and $25 million for Wauwatosa.

Federal money could be flowing to every town in Wisconsin -- including the Village of Lowell in Dodge County -- population 325. The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform estimates Lowell will get $30,000.

"That would be overwhelming. Because we don’t have anything that we can bring money into," said Serene Seufzer, a salon owner.

Lowell is one of more than 300 municipalities in Wisconsin getting less than $50,000. The same COVID-19 bill would allow the City of Milwaukee $405 million.

"This is one of the most significant pieces of legislation really in the last generation," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Milwaukee County plans for a separate $183 million.

"This money is for emergency COVID-19 relief, but also allows us to respond to the public health emergency, mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and invest in vaccine distribution and address the negative economic impacts of this pandemic," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The money can be used for premium pay for essential workers, up to $13 an hour above their regular pay -- and to cover drops in revenue due to COVID-19.

The money directed to communities can also be spent on water, sewer, and internet infrastructure, as well as help for small businesses and households. It cannot be used for pensions.

Republicans in the House are united in voting "no" to the money -- calling it a bailout.

"The $350 billion is simply not needed. And for a state like Wisconsin, that has remained far more open than a place like California or New York -- our economy is already humming," said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) about the state and local money.

Back in Lowell, with or without the federal funds, hairdresser and school board member, Serene Seufzer, is looking for life to get back to normal.

"Hugging. Being able to hug somebody. Being able to touch people. Being able to be out and about, having the face mask off, seeing them smile," Seufzer said.

The Treasury Department will have more guidance coming, but plans to send the money in two batches -- the first half would go out 60 days after the law is enacted and the second, a year later.