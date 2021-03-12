Expand / Collapse search

FDL Sheriff: Trailer stolen from Fond du Lac Storage

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Have you seen this trailer? The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a V-nose, single-axle enclosed trailer that was stolen from a lot at Fond du Lac Storage between March 6 and March 12.

The trailer has aluminum wheels, and All Castle business stickers on the back and both sides. The trailer had been locked with a padlock.

There was a token change machine, a moving dolly, and straps in the trailer.

It's a silver 2017 Neo 6x12 enclosed trailer, VIN 548NA1618H1312098. The trailer has E-track on the inside.

Anyone with information or similar thefts contact Detective Murphy and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office at 920-929-3380.

