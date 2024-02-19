Father Gene's Help Center, clothes available to families in need

Father Gene’s Help Center in West Allis is a free clothing closet for people in need in the greater Milwaukee area. The organization is unique in that people can come to the center to shop for clothing for themselves and their families – all free of charge.

The mission is to provide dignity through free clothing for people in need.

Jessica Luebbering joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to talk more about the organization and the clothing items they need the most.