Fatal Waukesha County crash; 1 dead, multiple crews respond

article

The Brief One person is dead after a Waukesha County crash on Wednesday, June 25. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on I-94 westbound at Elmhurst Road near Delafield. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.



One person is dead after a Waukesha County crash on Wednesday, June 25.

What we know:

The Wisconsin State Patrol said it happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on I-94 westbound at Elmhurst Road near Delafield.

Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control. Due to the crash, the driver of the motorcycle was fatally injured.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Scene in Waukesha County

Assisting agencies included the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, Delafield Police Department, Delafield Fire Department and Lake County Fire Department.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wisconsin State Patrol at (262) 785-4711.