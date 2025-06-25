Expand / Collapse search

Fatal Waukesha County crash; 1 dead, multiple crews respond

Published  June 25, 2025 10:48pm CDT
Waukesha County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Scene in Waukesha County

The Brief

    • One person is dead after a Waukesha County crash on Wednesday, June 25.
    • It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on I-94 westbound at Elmhurst Road near Delafield.
    • The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead after a Waukesha County crash on Wednesday, June 25.

What we know:

The Wisconsin State Patrol said it happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on I-94 westbound at Elmhurst Road near Delafield.

Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control. Due to the crash, the driver of the motorcycle was fatally injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Assisting agencies included the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, Delafield Police Department, Delafield Fire Department and Lake County Fire Department.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wisconsin State Patrol at (262) 785-4711.

The Source: The Wisconsin State Patrol provided information on the crash.

