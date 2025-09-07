Fatal vehicle crash in Dodge County, 18-year-old dead

article

The Brief One person is dead following a crash in Dodge County on Saturday, Sept. 6. The single-vehicle crash happened on County Road Q near Pit Road. An 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.



An 18-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, just before 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on County Road Q and Pit Road in the Town of Shields, which is northwest of Watertown.

The initial investigation shows a 2006 Acura sedan was northbound on County Road Q south of Pit Road.

The vehicle went off the road and struck several trees before coming to rest about 50 yards off the roadway in a heavily wooded area.

The 18-year-old driver from Watertown was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The name of the driver is being withheld as the crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.