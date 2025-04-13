Fatal single-vehicle Milwaukee crash; 1 person dead, 1 injured

article

The Brief One person was killed, and another person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, April 13, 2025. It happened near Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and Galena. The vehicle was reported to be speeding when the crash happened.



One person is dead, and another person was injured in a vehicle crash in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened at about 3:14 a.m., near Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and Galena near the Golda Meir Upper Campus.

The 44-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries. A 45-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The vehicle was reported to be speeding at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

This investigation is ongoing.