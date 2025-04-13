Fatal single-vehicle Milwaukee crash; 1 person dead, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead, and another person was injured in a vehicle crash in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 13, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened at about 3:14 a.m., near Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and Galena near the Golda Meir Upper Campus.
The 44-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries. A 45-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The vehicle was reported to be speeding at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
This investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.