1 person dead in Racine fire, no working smoke alarms in home

One person died in a fire in Racine on Monday morning, July 8.

According to the Racine Fire Department, at 6:44 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of West Crescent and Lydian for a report of thick black smoke coming out of the chimney and roof vents of a home.

Crews went into the home and quickly extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.

During a search of the home, crews found a woman who had died near where the fire started.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, and the Racine Fire Department reminds people that working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors save lives, and they should be installed on each floor. Ideally, they should be installed in every room.

The fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $100,000 to the structure and $15,000 to the contents inside.