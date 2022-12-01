Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged

article

A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death. The victim has been identified as a 69-year-old man. The crash occurred approximately 30 minutes after the Sheboygan Holiday Parade ended. The crash did not occur on the parade route.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told investigators that he had been traveling northbound on North 9th Street, approaching New York Avenue, when he observed the pedestrian waiting at the intersection to cross the road. The witness advised that he stopped in front of the crosswalk and waved the pedestrian across.

He stated that as the pedestrian passed, they made eye contact, and pedestrian waved to him. The witness said that he then looked up and observed a vehicle traveling southbound that did not appear to be stopping. He said that he honked his horn and tried to get the other driver’s attention, however, the other driver failed to stop and struck the pedestrian as he was crossing the road in the crosswalk.

The witness told investigators the driver of the other vehicle, later identified as Jordan Hernandez, made no attempt to stop and fled southbound on 9th Street at an accelerated speed.

Hernandez told investigators that he left the scene after striking the pedestrian because he was "scared," according to the complaint. Hernandez said that he had been traveling 25 miles per hour and admitted that he had, "bad rear brakes."

Surveillance video from the scene showed the striking vehicle "barely slowed before the point of impact" and swerved slightly left at the point of impact. The vehicle never stopped after impact and continued southbound, according to the complaint.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Hernandez told investigators that he then drove to Center Avenue, then to North Water Street, where he "rolled" through a stop sign, proceeded to Pennsylvania Avenue where he also rolled a stop sign, drove to 14th Street where he admitted traveling through a red traffic signal because he was so scared, and ultimately to his apartment complex where he parked his vehicle.

Hernandez made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, Dec. 1.