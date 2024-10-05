Fatal overnight crash and vehicle fire in Oak Creek, 1 dead

article

One man is dead after a crash in Oak Creek early Saturday morning, Oct. 5.

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, the crash happened at about 2:38 a.m. near 22nd and Ryan Road; that's right by the freeway exit.

When officers arrived, they saw one vehicle completely engulfed in fire, with the driver unconscious and stuck in the vehicle.

Officers worked to get the driver out while also working to put the fire out.

The driver was pulled out of the vehicle and life-saving measures were performed, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as a 32-year-old man from Alabama.

A preliminary investigation shows that the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was driving west when he veered off the road and struck a light pole.

No other vehicles were involved.