Fatal multi-vehicle crash in the Village of Waukesha, 2 dead

The Brief Two people died in a crash in the Village of Waukesha on Monday, June 9. The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 164 and Lawnsdale Road. A 91-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man died at the scene. Two other people were injured.



Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 164 in the Village of Waukesha on Monday, June 9, 2025.

Accident details

What we know:

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:16 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 164 and Lawnsdale Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 44-year-old man was driving a semi-truck southbound on the highway.

At the same time, a vehicle driven by a 91-year-old woman was traveling northbound on the highway and attempted to make a left turn onto Lawnsdale Road, crossing into the path of the semi-truck.

The semi-truck struck the vehicle, which was then pushed into another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection.

The 91-year-old driver of the turning vehicle and the passenger, a 92-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck and driver of the third vehicle were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.