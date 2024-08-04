Fatal motorcycle crash in Milwaukee at Humboldt and Center

article

One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Aug. 4.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed one person died at the scene near Humboldt and Center.

FOX6 has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Scene near Humboldt and Center

This is a developing story, check back for updates.