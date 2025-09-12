Fatal motorcycle crash in Milwaukee near 96th and Auer, 1 dead
article
MILWAUKEE - One person died in a motorcycle crash in Milwaukee late Thursday night, Sept. 11, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11 p.m., a motorcyclist was heading east on Auer when the rider lost control and crashed into a wall.
The rider, a 57-year-old, died from their injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.