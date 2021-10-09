Fatal motorcycle crash in Sheboygan County

A Sheboygan County Sheriff's deputy came upon a motorcycle crash at the intersection of County Road W and State Highway 32, in the Town of Lima around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The motorcycle was eastbound on County Road W, failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and crashed into the east ditch of State Highway 32.

The lone rider was found to have serious injuries. Lifesaving measures were started on scene and were continued until arrival at a hospital where he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The operator was a male in his 50s.

The name of the operator is being withheld until proper notification is made to family.

