Fatal motorcycle crash in Milwaukee, driver strikes parked car
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 23 near Van Buren Avenue and Pleasant Street. It happened around 3 a.m.
The victim, a 26-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a parked car.
MFD responded but the victim died of his injuries on the scene.
Excessive speeds appear to be the main factor in the accident.
