Expand / Collapse search

Fatal motorcycle crash in Milwaukee, driver strikes parked car

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 23 near Van Buren Avenue and Pleasant Street. It happened around 3 a.m. 

The victim, a 26-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a parked car. 

MFD responded but the victim died of his injuries on the scene. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Excessive speeds appear to be the main factor in the accident.

42 active missing Wisconsin kids cases, help spread the word
article

42 active missing Wisconsin kids cases, help spread the word

Dozens of people go missing every day but rarely do their cases garner global attention like the case involving Gabby Petito has. You can help raise awareness with the click of a button.

Fond du Lac police officer dies from COVID-19
article

Fond du Lac police officer dies from COVID-19

Officer Joseph Kurer, 26, has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Unlicensed med spa operator tests state law on 'remote' supervision

A FOX6 investigation finds a gap in state law that could allow unlicensed providers to perform medical procedures without a doctor in sight.


 