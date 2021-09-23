Fatal motorcycle crash in Milwaukee, driver strikes parked car

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 23 near Van Buren Avenue and Pleasant Street. It happened around 3 a.m.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a parked car.

MFD responded but the victim died of his injuries on the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Excessive speeds appear to be the main factor in the accident.

Advertisement



