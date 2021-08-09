Fatal motorcycle crash in Kewaskum, weather believed to be factor

One person is dead and another injured following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Kewaskum. It happened on Sunday, Aug. 8 on Highway 45 between Highway 28 and CTY Tk V.

When authorities arrived on the scene they located a woman in her late 40s from Jackson, Wisconsin in the southbound lanes. She had significant injuries. A man in his late 40s from Jackson, Wisconsin was found down an embankment receiving CPR from a Good Samaritan.

The motorcycle was located south of both patients on Highway 45. Lifesaving efforts on both patients were taken over by law enforcement and Kewaskum Fire, with additional assistance from West Bend Rescue and Lifestar Rescue.



The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was conscious on scene and was transported by rescue to Froedtert Wauwatosa and is in stable condition.



The initial investigation showed that the motorcycle was operated by the man and the woman was the passenger. The motorcycle was southbound on Highway 45 coming into Kewaskum when the operator lost control, ejecting both occupants.

Weather is believed to have played a significant role in the crash as there was a very strong storm front and heavy rains that were moving through the area during the time of the crash. At this time it is believed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the actual crash is believed to have been unwitnessed.



Highway 45 in both directions between Highway 28 and Cty Tk V was shut down for approximately three hours for rescue and the investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android



This accident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.