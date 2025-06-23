Fatal motorcycle crash on Hoan Bridge, 1 person dead

article

The Brief One person is dead after a crash on Sunday night, June 22. The crash happened on southbound I-794 on the Hoan Bridge. The crash is under investigation.



One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-794 going over the Hoan Bridge on Sunday night, June 22.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, at about 9:17 p.m., the Milwaukee County 911 Dispatch Center got calls about a motorcycle crashing on the bridge while heading southbound.

Deputies responded and began administering life-saving measures. Milwaukee Fire Department emergency medical personnel took over shortly after.

However, the rider succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m.

The crash is under investigation.