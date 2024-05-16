Fatal motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County; 1 dead, 1 injured

article

One person is dead, and another person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a commercial motor vehicle on Wednesday, May 15.

The crash happened just west of the Village of North Fond du Lac, at the intersection of County Highway OO and Rolling Meadows Drive,

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at about 5:09 p.m., a commercial motor vehicle, driven by a 33-year-old man from Ripon, was traveling westbound on County Highway OO.

He turned left in front of a motorcycle, driven by a 30-year-old man from Fond du Lac, that was headed eastbound, and the two vehicles crashed.

The passenger on the motorcycle, a 29-year-old woman from Fond du Lac, was killed.

The driver of the motorcycle was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.