Fatal motorcycle crash; Silver Spring near 76th Street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on W. Silver Spring Drive near 76th Street on Tuesday afternoon, July 26.

Officials say shortly after 2 p.m., a motorcyclist lost control, struck a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle. 

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. 

No other injuries were reported.  