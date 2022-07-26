Fatal motorcycle crash; Silver Spring near 76th Street in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on W. Silver Spring Drive near 76th Street on Tuesday afternoon, July 26.
Officials say shortly after 2 p.m., a motorcyclist lost control, struck a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
No other injuries were reported.