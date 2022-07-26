Fatal motorcycle crash; Silver Spring near 76th Street in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on W. Silver Spring Drive near 76th Street on Tuesday afternoon, July 26.

Officials say shortly after 2 p.m., a motorcyclist lost control, struck a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Fatal motorcycle crash on W. Silver Spring Drive near 76th Street, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No other injuries were reported.