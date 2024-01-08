Fatal Milwaukee crash; family mourns after pregnant woman, baby die

article

A pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead after a crash in Milwaukee.

It happened Sunday, Jan. 7 near 76th and Brown Deer.

The woman was identified as Monique Stewart.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened at about 4:26 p.m.

With friends by her side and grief in her heart, Adriana Smith read a message on Monday, Jan. 8 about her friend, Stewart.

"It’s with a heavy heart, we mourn our sweet Monique," she said. "A true gem, whose absence leaves us aching."

Adriana Smith

Her family and friends never thought they would have to say goodbye so soon; she was only 32.

"Monique was everything," her aunt Anita Garrett said. "She was the sunshine."

Family said she was seven months pregnant.

"She was so excited for this little baby boy," Garrett said. "Words can't explain how excited she was."

Police said Stewart was in a Dodge Caravan when a white Chevy Equinox crashed into it.

Family said four other passengers, including two children, were taken to the hospital. Police said they’re all expected to survive.

A medical examiner’s report said the white Chevy was traveling around 100 miles per hour when it hit Stewart and her family. An 18-year-old driver was arrested.

"Please slow down," Garrett said. "[The driver] took a lot, so right now, I’m in prayer, my whole family is in prayer."

Anita Garrett

Faith, family and memories hold Stewart’s loved ones together.

"We will honor Monique’s memory by living life to the fullest and spreading the same compassion she shared with us," Smith said.

The 18-year-old who police said was speeding and caused the crash is in jail.

Stewart’s family will soon prepare to plan a funeral for her and her baby boy.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, Stewart's male baby was about 30 weeks and 5 days gestation when the crash happened, and he was delivered via emergency C-Section. The baby boy lived for about seven and a half hours before being pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 at Children's Wisconsin's NICU.