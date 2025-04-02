Fatal Milwaukee crash, 24th and Fairmount; 1 dead
article
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after a fatal crash in Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 2.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 4:45 p.m. near 24th and Fairmount. It was a single-vehicle crash.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 69-year-old, was traveling westbound on Fairmount and collided into a tree. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries but ultimately was pronounced deceased.
What we don't know:
Police did not share what led up to the crash.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department