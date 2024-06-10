Fatal hit-and-run in Milwaukee, driver later turned himself in

article

Police have a person in custody following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee on Friday, June 7.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 11 p.m., a vehicle was headed westbound on Capitol when it made a right-hand turn onto 35th and struck a 33-year-old person who was crossing the street.

The vehicle fled the scene. The person was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, later turned himself into Milwaukee Police District 4 and was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.