Fentanyl overdose death, North Fond du Lac man convicted of homicide

A jury found a North Fond du Lac man guilty of 1st-degree reckless homicide in the overdose death of his sister.

The trial lasted for five days and the jury deliberated for about an hour.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, the jury found 39-year-old Christopher Hoerth guilty of the reckless homicide charge. Hoerth also pleaded no contest to one count of felony bail jumping. Both charges have a repeater enhancer.

Fatal fentanyl overdose

The backstory:

According to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office, the conviction stems from Hoerth’s delivery of fentanyl to his sister on May 6, 2020, leading to her death.

The medical examiner ruled the manner of death to be fentanyl toxicity, with 30 ng/mL of fentanyl found in her blood at the time of the autopsy.

The evidence reflected that the victim had completed methadone clinic treatment in 2018 and then relapsed with Hoerth’s delivery of fentanyl to her.

The judge revoked bond, and a sentencing date has not yet been set.

What they're saying:

"This was an emotional case for a family that lost a loved one to a fentanyl death and seeing another family member on trial for her death," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. "We will continue to seek justice for all the families that have lost a loved one to an overdose death by holding those accountable that sell poison in our community. We are grateful for the extraordinary effort our law enforcement agencies do in investigating these challenging deaths."

Hoerth previously pleaded no contest to the homicide charge but later withdrew that plea, leading to the trial. He pleaded no contest to Felony Bail Jumping the morning of trial and was found guilty. Both convictions have a repeater enhancer, and he faces more than 30 years of initial confinement.