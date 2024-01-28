Fatal farm accident in Washington County; 1 dead

article

One person died in a farm accident in Washington County on Saturday, Jan. 27.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, at 1:52 p.m., they got a 911 call reporting a farm accident on County Highway E near Highway CC, southeast of Hartford.

Deputies, along with Hartford Fire and Rescue, responded to the location.

When first responders arrived, they found the patient and determined that they were dead.

Detectives and the Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene to complete an investigation. The death appears to be accidental in nature, with no foul play suspected.

The Allenton Fire Department also responded with special equipment to help Hartford Fire.

The incident is still under investigation, and the farm is being fully cooperative.