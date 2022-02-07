Fatal crash in Washington County

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Washington County on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Shortly before 6 p.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call from a passerby reporting a single vehicle crash on Salisbury Road south of County Hwy H.

The caller had not witnessed the crash take place, but observed the vehicle off the roadway against a tree. The caller proceeded to check on the driver and sole occupant, identified as a male in his mid-30’s from Washington County, and found that the driver was non-responsive and not breathing.



Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue from the Kewaskum Fire Department responded to the scene. Upon first responders arrival, the driver was still non-responsive in the vehicle. First responders were able to remove the driver from the vehicle at which point life-saving efforts were attempted. The driver was ultimately transported to Froedtert West Bend by Kewaskum Rescue, however he was pronounced deceased a short time after arrival.

The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit was requested to the scene. This crash is still under investigation at this time, however road conditions are not believed to have been a factor.