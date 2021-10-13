Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash on I-94 in Kenosha; driver rear-ended semi, 1 dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead and another sustained significant injuries following a crash on northbound I-94 in Kenosha County on Tuesday, Oct. 12. It happened around 7:50 p.m. 

Initial reports indicated that a 2019 Volvo XC40 was traveling northbound on I-94 when it rear-ended a disabled semi-tractor trailer that was stopped in traffic in the northbound lanes. According to the detectives on scene, the Volvo sustained extensive front-end damage.

The operator of the Volvo, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification. The front seat passenger of the Volvo, a 27-year-old woman also out of Milwaukee was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with significant injuries.

The operator of the semi was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation. Interstate 94 northbound at STH 50 was shut down for several hours while deputies and detectives investigated the crash site.

The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.

