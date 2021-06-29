Fatal crash near West Bend; woman dead, child hospitalized

article

A 35-year-old West Bend woman died after a crash Tuesday morning, June 29. It happened just north of West Bend in the Township of Barton

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene near State Highway 144 and Wallace Lake Road just after 8 a.m. A caller said a box truck had hit a car. The car's driver was breathing but unconscious, the caller said, and there was a child in the back seat.

Initial investigation showed the car was at a stop sign on Wallace Lake Road and pulled out in front of the box truck, which was headed north on State Highway 144. The box truck hit the driver's side of the vehicle.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy came upon the accident and found the driver did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt. When the first on-duty deputy arrived, he helped West Bend Fire & Rescue remove the driver from the car. She was taken to the hospital and later died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The child was removed from a safety seat, which was on the driver's side of the vehicle, and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the box truck was uninjured and was cooperative during the investigation.

State Highway 144 was closed to traffic for approximately two-and-a-half hours to facilitate the investigation and removal of the involved vehicles.

According to the sheriff's office, it was the third fatal vehicle incident Tuesday morning.

