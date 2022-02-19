Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash near Sherman and Wright

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Sherman Boulevard and Wright Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.

The driver was traveling north on Sherman, appeared to lose control of his vehicle, striking the other. The 41-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. 

The surviving driver was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 

The investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings injure 3
article

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings injure 3

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 18 responded to at least two separate shootings. Three people were injured as a result.