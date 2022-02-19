Fatal crash near Sherman and Wright

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Sherman Boulevard and Wright Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.

The driver was traveling north on Sherman, appeared to lose control of his vehicle, striking the other. The 41-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The surviving driver was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

