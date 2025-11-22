Vehicle crashes into home on Milwaukee's south side, driver dead
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed when the vehicle they were driving crashed into the front of a house in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Nov. 22.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the 29-year-old was driving on Windlake Avenue towards 19th Street when the vehicle crashed into a house.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vehicle crashes into home on Windlake Ave.
No one inside the house was hurt.
On scene
What we know:
The roof collapsed onto the vehicle
FOX6 crews on scene noted extensive damage to the front of the house, which included the collapsed porch roof.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene and talked with the homeowner.