Vehicle crashes into home on Milwaukee's south side, driver dead

Published  November 22, 2025 11:50am CST
Vehicle crashes into home near 19th and Windlake

Ring video captured the moments a vehicle drove straight into the front of a house in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Nov. 22. CREDIT: Shane Mervyn

The Brief

    • One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the front of a house on Milwaukee's south side.
    • It happened early Saturday morning near 19th and Windlake.
    • The driver died at the scene. No one else was hurt.

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed when the vehicle they were driving crashed into the front of a house in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Nov. 22.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the 29-year-old was driving on Windlake Avenue towards 19th Street when the vehicle crashed into a house.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vehicle crashes into home on Windlake Ave.

No one inside the house was hurt.

On scene

What we know:

The roof collapsed onto the vehicle

FOX6 crews on scene noted extensive damage to the front of the house, which included the collapsed porch roof.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene and talked with the homeowner.

