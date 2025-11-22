Vehicle crashes into home on Milwaukee's south side, driver dead

The Brief One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the front of a house on Milwaukee's south side. It happened early Saturday morning near 19th and Windlake. The driver died at the scene. No one else was hurt.



One person was killed when the vehicle they were driving crashed into the front of a house in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Nov. 22.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the 29-year-old was driving on Windlake Avenue towards 19th Street when the vehicle crashed into a house.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vehicle crashes into home on Windlake Ave.

No one inside the house was hurt.

On scene

What we know:

The roof collapsed onto the vehicle

FOX6 crews on scene noted extensive damage to the front of the house, which included the collapsed porch roof.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.