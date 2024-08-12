Fatal motorcycle crash in Milwaukee near 37th and Highland
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Milwaukee on Monday night, Aug. 12.
Milwaukee police say at 8:45 p.m., the 41-year-old was riding their motorcycle east on Highland near 37th when they lost control and crashed.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD info
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.