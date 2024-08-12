Expand / Collapse search

Fatal motorcycle crash in Milwaukee near 37th and Highland

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 12, 2024 10:09pm CDT
Fatal crash in Milwaukee, 37th and Highland

One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee on Monday night, Aug. 12. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that one person died at the scene near 37th and Highland.

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Milwaukee on Monday night, Aug. 12.

Milwaukee police say at 8:45 p.m., the 41-year-old was riding their motorcycle east on Highland near 37th when they lost control and crashed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.