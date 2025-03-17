Fatal overnight crash in Milwaukee, 24-year-old killed

article

The Brief One person died in a three-car crash in Milwaukee on Monday, March 17. A 24-year-old died, and an 18-year-old was injured. Three people in another vehicle, including a four-month-old, were also taken to the hospital.



One person is dead following a three-car crash in Milwaukee early Monday morning, March 17, 2025.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. near 37th and Brown.

Vehicle #1 was headed north on 37th Street when it struck vehicle #2, which was headed west on Brown Street.

Police say medics took a 24-year-old and an 18-year-old from the second vehicle to the hospital, but the 24-year-old died from their injuries.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to FOX6 that a 24-year-old female had died.

The second vehicle also struck another occupied vehicle, which was parked at the time. Medics also took three people from that vehicle, a four-month-old, a 24-year-old, and a 31-year-old, to the hospital.

Police are investigating.