Fatal crash in Sheboygan County; vehicle rolled, struck trees

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash in Sheboygan County Friday morning, July 16. It happened on State Highway 28 in the Town of Scott. 

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 6:04 a.m. a 911 caller reporter a vehicle in the woods off from State Highway 28 north of Lone Pine Road.

Upon arrival, officers determined the operator of the vehicle to be entrapped in it. Further investigation would determine that the operator was dead. 

Officials say the vehicle was northbound on State Highway 28, exited the roadway, and rolled, striking some trees. The cause and nature of the crash remain under investigation. 

The preliminary investigation would suggest this to be a single-vehicle crash. The driver is believed to be a woman in her mid-20's. The name of the operator is being withheld until proper identification and notification is made with the family.

