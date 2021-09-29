Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash in Racine; city-owned bus, motorized mini bike collide

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a fatal crash involving a city-owned bus and a motorized mini bike that happened Tuesday, Sept. 28. It happened around 7:45 p.m. near Yout Street and Carter Street.

The operator of the mini bike, a 28-year-old man, died as a result of his injuries. 

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at 262-635-7817

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Fond du Lac officer funeral; died from complications of COVID-19
article

Fond du Lac officer funeral; died from complications of COVID-19

A Mass of Christian Burial is being held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for Joseph Kurer, a 26-year-old Fond du Lac police officer who died of complications from COVID-19.

Are desktop computer back and better?
article

Are desktop computer back and better?

Is it time to rethink your home computer? The experts explain how the desktop is making a big comeback.

3rd Street Market Hall job fair in Milwaukee

Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to begin filling key roles at the food hall slated to open this fall.