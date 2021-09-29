Fatal crash in Racine; city-owned bus, motorized mini bike collide

Racine police are investigating a fatal crash involving a city-owned bus and a motorized mini bike that happened Tuesday, Sept. 28. It happened around 7:45 p.m. near Yout Street and Carter Street.

The operator of the mini bike, a 28-year-old man, died as a result of his injuries.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at 262-635-7817.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.