Fatal crash in Milwaukee; driver runs red light, strikes traffic pole

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Friday, June 18 near 60th Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 1:25 a.m.

Police say a vehicle (Unit #2) disregarded a red traffic light and was struck by another vehicle (Unit #1). The impact of the collision caused Unit #2 to strike a traffic pole.

The occupants of Unit #2 had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver of Unit #2, an 18-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

A passenger of Unit #2, an 18-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of Unit #1 did not request medical attention on the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Unit#2 was a reported stolen vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.