Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash in Milwaukee; driver runs red light, strikes traffic pole

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Friday, June 18 near 60th Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 1:25 a.m. 

Police say a vehicle (Unit #2) disregarded a red traffic light and was struck by another vehicle (Unit #1). The impact of the collision caused Unit #2 to strike a traffic pole. 

The occupants of Unit #2 had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver of Unit #2, an 18-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. 

A passenger of Unit #2, an 18-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

 The driver of Unit #1 did not request medical attention on the scene. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Unit#2 was a reported stolen vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.  

TSA confiscates handguns at Mitchell International

TSA has confiscated multiple guns this week at Milwaukee's airport.