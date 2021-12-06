Fatal crash in Milwaukee; driver lost control, struck pole and tree

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 5 at approximately 6:33 p.m. in the area of Teutonia and Custer.

The accident involved a single vehicle that was occupied by two individuals. Initial investigation revealed the vehicle was southbound on Teutonia Avenue when it lost control and struck several objects -- including a pole and a tree before rolling over.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman from Milwaukee, was ejected and died after being transported to a local hospital. The passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Milwaukee, survived with minor injuries.

A combination of speed, weather, and road conditions are believed to have contributed to the accident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.