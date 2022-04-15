Fatal crash in Milwaukee: Driver hits tree near Green Bay and Stark

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday night, April 14 near Green Bay Avenue and Stark Street. It happened around 11 p.m.
A 26-year-year old Milwaukee man was driving northbound when he lost control and hit a tree. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other occupants or victims.
Investigators are looking into Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James' YouTube videos in which he seems to have opinions about nearly everything — racism in America, New York City’s new mayor, the state of mental health services, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Black women.
Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night, April 14 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Locust Street.
Milwaukee man pleads not guilty, accused in police station shooting
Darreon Parker-Bell, the man accused of opening fire inside Milwaukee Police District 5, pleaded not guilty Thursday. He is charged with eight counts.