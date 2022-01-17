Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash in Kenosha County; driver struck utility pole, tree

By FOX6 News Digital Team
KENOSHA COUNTY - One person is dead following a crash on Sunday, Jan. 16 in Kenosha County. It happened on State Line Road in the Village of Bristol. 

Initial reports indicated that a red Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, left the roadway, and crashed into a utility pole and then a tree causing the vehicle to catch fire. 

According to deputies on scene, the operator and sole occupant was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, suffered severe burns, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.  He was identified as a 24-year-old man from Milwaukee, WI.  The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification.  The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.

