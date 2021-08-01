Fatal car crash on Milwaukee's south side

Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened near Layton and Burnham around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, August 1.

The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the accident are under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android