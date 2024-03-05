Farmington house fire; lightning strike to gas meter suspected

article

Lightning may have caused a house fire in the Town of Farmington late on Monday, March 4.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home on Orchard Valley Road just before 10 p.m. Monday. The fire was reported by the property owner who indicated fire was spreading from the gas fireplace.

Officials say early indications point to the origin of the fire being a lightning strike to the gas meter at the residence.

There were no injuries.

The residence sustained moderate damage due to the fire, smoke, and water. Preliminary damage estimates were believed to be between $150,000 and 200,000.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Boltonville Fire Department. The Boltonville Fire Department was also assisted by the Beechwood, Silver Creek, and Kewaskum Fire Departments.