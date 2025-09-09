Farmers Market in Thiensville; hand-picked veggies to artisan cheese

Brian Kramp is in Thiensville learning more about today’s market and a few events you won’t want to miss.
THIENSVILLE, Wis. - Don’t have time to pick your own apples in an orchard? No problem. Brian Kramp is at the Farmers Market in Thiensville (250 Elm Street) with a local farmer who takes pride in growing and selling a variety of fruits and farm goods.
Farmers markets are a great source of local grown produce, but it’s also an opportunity to support the farmers that grow the fruits and vegetables.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Brian Kramp is at the Farmers Market in Thiensville with a local farmer that takes pride in growing and selling a variety of fruits and farm goods.
Brian Kramp is at the Thiensville Farmers Market where more than 50 local farmers, artisans, and chefs will be set up today from 9-2pm.
Coffee and crepes are on the menu today at the Thiensville Farmers Market. Brian Kramp is with a local creperie who serves up breakfast, lunch, and dessert crepes.
From hand-picked veggies to artisan cheese there’s always something fresh to find At Thiensville’s Farmers Market. Brian Kramp is with a cheesemonger that offers a wide range of specialty cheese.
Brian Kramp is with a chef that’s using market sourced ingredients for a special dish at an upcoming event in Village Park.