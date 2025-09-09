Expand / Collapse search

Farmers Market in Thiensville; hand-picked veggies to artisan cheese

Published  September 9, 2025 8:22am CDT
Thiensville Farmers Market

Brian Kramp is in Thiensville learning more about today’s market and a few events you won’t want to miss.

THIENSVILLE, Wis. - Don’t have time to pick your own apples in an orchard? No problem. Brian Kramp is at the Farmers Market in Thiensville (250 Elm Street) with a local farmer who takes pride in growing and selling a variety of fruits and farm goods.

Farmers markets are a great source of local grown produce, but it’s also an opportunity to support the farmers that grow the fruits and vegetables. 

Selling a variety of fruits

Brian Kramp is at the Farmers Market in Thiensville with a local farmer that takes pride in growing and selling a variety of fruits and farm goods.

Wet, hot summer impact on growing season

Brian Kramp is at the Thiensville Farmers Market where more than 50 local farmers, artisans, and chefs will be set up today from 9-2pm.

Blue Cow Creperie

Coffee and crepes are on the menu today at the Thiensville Farmers Market. Brian Kramp is with a local creperie who serves up breakfast, lunch, and dessert crepes.

Stamper Cheese Company

From hand-picked veggies to artisan cheese there’s always something fresh to find At Thiensville’s Farmers Market. Brian Kramp is with a cheesemonger that offers a wide range of specialty cheese.

Produce, meat, and baked goods

Brian Kramp is with a chef that’s using market sourced ingredients for a special dish at an upcoming event in Village Park.

