'Farmer Wants A Wife;' Wisconsin woman gets the guy!

It was a special night on FOX's ‘Farmer Wants a Wife.’

Farmer Brandon picked Caledonia's Grace Girard to come back to the farm with him!

Brandon was hesitant to pick grace because of her attachment to Wisconsin, but ultimately he knew the two share a deep and strong connection.

The two say they are excited to see where this journey takes them.

Next Thursday, May 16, FOX will air a special reunion episode, so tune in to see where Grace and Farmer Brandon stand.