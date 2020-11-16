Expand / Collapse search

Farmer: This Thanksgiving, 'smaller (turkeys) are going to go 1st'

By
Published 
Updated 32 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The coronavirus pandemic is halting traditional Thanksgiving plans for millions of Americans, and the push for smaller gatherings calls for smaller turkeys.

At Old Glory Farm in Elkhorn Monday, Nov. 16, there was a whole lot of chatter, with turkeys trotting and keeping curious just days from Thanksgiving.

"It’s busy," said Kyle Scott. "Very busy. They’ve been sold for almost two weeks already." 

Those turkeys will be prepared for Thanksgiving dinner.

"We’ve had tremendous demand," said Scott.

Kyle and Deanna Scott own the turkey farm and said buyers aren’t necessarily focused on the big birds in 2020, especially with fewer guests expected around the table due to the pandemic. 

"There’s going to be smaller family gatherings, and people maybe don’t want as big of bird -- don’t want to have tons of leftovers," said Scott.

The Scotts ordered the turkeys a couple weeks later than usual so they would be smaller come Thanksgiving.

"The hens are always smaller than the toms are," said Deanna Scott.

Tower Chicken Farm

At Tower Chicken Farm in Milwaukee, workers are preparing for busy business. 

"Crazy," said Greg Schmidt. "There will be a whole lot of people coming."

Schmidt made his meat order in early March. He said he’s not certain what turkeys his customers will be eyeing when they start placing walk-in orders. 

Greg Schmidt

"You can anticipate because of the smaller gatherings that the smaller ones are going to go first," said Schmidt.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Schmidt hopes to sell plenty of large turkeys, too.

"I do believe sales are going to be just fine this year," said Schmidt.

Germantown pub doubles down on effort to feed seniors this holiday
slideshow

Germantown pub doubles down on effort to feed seniors this holiday

Forty Washington County seniors will receive a Thanksgiving meal, and they hope to provide 15 meals for 12 days in December.

AAA: Lowest Thanksgiving travel volume in 4 years expected in 2020
slideshow

AAA: Lowest Thanksgiving travel volume in 4 years expected in 2020

Survey results show that 72% of Americans are unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving and 69% are unlikely to travel for Christmas.

Thanksgiving could mean big business for restaurants amid pandemic
slideshow

Thanksgiving could mean big business for restaurants amid pandemic

Many people are following expert advice and canceling their traditional Thanksgiving celebrations -- opting for smaller gatherings.