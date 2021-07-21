Fans lining up to get Bucks championship gear

Bucks championship gear
Brian Kramp is getting a look at the Bucks championship merchandise.
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Fans are lining up to get Bucks championship gear! Brian Kramp spent the morning at Dick's Sporting Goods in Wauwatosa with a look at the merchandise.
The Greek Freak delivered perhaps the best performance of his career at the best possible moment and can now add an NBA Finals MVP award to his two regular-season MVP trophies. Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in a series-clinching 105-98 Game 6 victory that ended the Bucks' 50-year title drought.
Millions around the world caught Game 6 of the NBA Finals and watched the Greek Freak lead the Bucks to their first title in 50 years, beating the Phoenix Suns 105-98.
Giannis Antetokounmpo ended one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points — and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again.