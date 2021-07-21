Fans lining up to get Bucks championship gear

Fans are lining up to get Bucks championship gear! Brian Kramp spent the morning at Dick's Sporting Goods in Wauwatosa with a look at the merchandise.

The Greek Freak delivered perhaps the best performance of his career at the best possible moment and can now add an NBA Finals MVP award to his two regular-season MVP trophies. Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in a series-clinching 105-98 Game 6 victory that ended the Bucks' 50-year title drought.

