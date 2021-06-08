Expand / Collapse search

Family Recipes, locally sourced produce and a love for baked goods

Family Recipes, locally sourced produce and a love for baked goods is the secret behind one of the fastest rising local bakers in town. Brian with the owner of Elsie Mae's Canning and Pies learning more about her passion for pie-making.

There's an old saying that "Pie makes everything better." Well, that couldn't be more true for one local baker

Brian is in the kitchen checking out the secrets behind Elsie Mae's award winning hand pies.

About Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies (website)

As Kelly was growing up, she was always helping her grandma with the gardening and canning. Today, Kelly is still canning – and baking pies! The shop is named after Kelly's "granny". Kelly hasn’t changed much in what she does in the kitchen; just the quantity!

The skills needed to start a business canning jams and baking pies

Brian is with the owner of Elsie Mae's - who she named after her "granny."

Visit the shop at any given time, and you can see Kelly and her staff at work making a variety of seasonal pies and jams. Everything is done on site, with the kitchen workspace visible for all to see.
Kelly picks various local foods, mixes them together in amazing combinations, and flavorful jams and pies are the result.

This award winning Bloody Mary Mix may be the next addition to your Sunday Funday

Brian is checking out how Elsie Mae's Canning and Pies also make a mix chock full of garlic and other goodies.

Ingredients for the jams and pies come from Wisconsin and Michigan. Strawberries come from Berryville Farm, while apples and pears come from Brightonwoods Orchard – both are located in Kenosha County. Kelly’s family (which now includes her husband, James and their son Esox) travels to Michigan a few times each year for tart cherries, blueberries, and purple plums. The trips have become a new family tradition, rather than just a trip to pick up supplies. They truly know where – and who – the food is coming from. "We know the farmers, and all their kids’ names, and what varieties they’re growing," Kelly says.

Summer is almost here so get ready to stock up on some great summer drink mixes

From Hurricane and Old fashioneds to Mai Tai's and Mimosas Brian has something for every taste.

