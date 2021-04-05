Family of Joel Acevedo calls for bodycam video release

The family of Joel Acevedo, who died after police say he was placed in a chokehold by a former Milwaukee police officer, is calling for body camera footage in the investigation to be released. The attorney defending the former officer is arguing against the release

Acevedo lost his life after investigators say he was put in a chokehold by off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli.



"They murdered my son," said Jose Acevedo.



The now-former officer faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say Mattioli put Acevedo in a chokehold during an argument at his house. His attorneys say he was acting in self-defense.

"We want transparency and that body camera is going to show the public what we’ve been saying since day one," said Jose Acevedo.

The Acevedo family filed a civil lawsuit for the release of body camera footage. They say the footage will show why two witnesses should also face charges in their son’s death.



"My son was not the attacker," said Maribel Acevedo. "He was attacked."



Jose Acevedo said he has already seen the footage



"I could clearly see Mattioli still struggling, choking my son, straddling him," said Jose Acevedo.

Joel Acevedo mural



At a hearing Monday, April 5, Mattioli's attorney argued releasing the footage would deprive his client of a fair trial. Those fighting for the release say the community has a right to see the content.



"I believe America needs to see this video," said Tory Lowe.



A ruling on the release of the body camera footage was set for May 5 but the judge overseeing this matter says it is likely a written response on his decision will be released much sooner than the scheduled date.