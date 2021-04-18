Family, friends remember 3 men killed in Somers tavern shooting

Friends and family of the victims of the Somers bar shooting said they're heartbroken to lose their loved ones -- as a neighbor's surveillance camera helps tell the story of what happened.

Many of those friends and family rushed to the scene early Sunday morning, April 18. They said The Somers House tavern was their favorite bar to go to as a way of avoiding trouble. Friends and family said it's tough to put into words just how they feel without getting a proper chance to say goodbye.

From beyond the crime-scene tape Sunday afternoon, Azriel Raasch was still processing what happened just hours earlier.

"They had no hate towards nobody," said Raasch. "They didn't hate anybody. It just sucks. It sucks because our city's falling apart."

Raasch and her friends identified the three men killed as Kevin Donaldson, Cedric Gaston and Atkeen Stevenson.

"I don't know, like, how could you take somebody from his family, man?" said Sam Brantley. "Like, I don't understand, man."

"They are the most kind-hearted, kid-loving spirit," said Raasch. "It's just so hard to explain because they loved everybody, even if they didn't know you."

The shooting happened right across the street from Peter Ploskee's house just as he was going to sleep.

"Look out my window and I see gunfire going on over here," said Ploskee. "I see people running in every direction possible, people screaming, people laying on my lawn. It seems like they were kind of running around a truck taking shots at each other."

He said there's relief in knowing the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department took a person of interest into custody.

But like him, Raasch said it doesn't change what happened.

"It gives them closure to know that they're safe, but it hurts my heart to know that they're gone and he's here," said Raasch.

FOX6 News heard from other neighbors that said they were shocked to hear the gunfire but also feel like we're becoming desensitized to this type of gun violence.