Family displaced following house fire in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A family is displaced following a house fire early Wednesday morning, Feb. 10 in Milwaukee. The fire broke out shortly after midnight near Palmer and Hadley.
Officials say several children were in the home when the fire started -- but were able to make it out safely.
At least one adult was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
