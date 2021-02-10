Expand / Collapse search

Family displaced following house fire in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A family is displaced following a house fire early Wednesday morning, Feb. 10 in Milwaukee. The fire broke out shortly after midnight near Palmer and Hadley. 

Officials say several children were in the home when the fire started -- but were able to make it out safely. 

At least one adult was injured. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Son: Man&#8217;s actions during Kewaskum home invasion saved his wife
slideshow

Son: Man&#8217;s actions during Kewaskum home invasion saved his wife

Nearly one week since a double-homicide rocked the Town of Kewaskum, loved ones are calling one of the victim's final moments heroic. 

Milwaukee police seek help in search for missing 11-year-old girl
slideshow

Milwaukee police seek help in search for missing 11-year-old girl

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old critical missing girl.