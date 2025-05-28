Expand / Collapse search

Faklandia Brewing in St. Francis celebrating 5-year anniversary

Published  May 28, 2025 7:29am CDT
Brian Kramp checks out the fantasy storybook-themed brewpub that serves craft beer and elevated pub faire.

The Brief

    • Faklandia Brewing is celebrating its five-year anniversary.
    • The brewpub is holding a party called "The Feast Of The Realm" to celebrate.

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - Faklandia Brewing has been around for five years, and to celebrate, they’re holding a party called "The Feast Of The Realm" from Friday through Sunday. FOX6's Brian Kramp checks out the fantasy storybook-themed brewpub that serves craft beer and elevated pub faire.

