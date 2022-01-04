Fake Bucks championship rings seized; feds intercept shipments

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati have seized numerous shipments of counterfeit championship rings.

Officials say the cheaply made rings, which lack detail and quality, included Milwaukee Bucks championship rings, Boston Red Sox World Series and LA Dodgers rings, University of Kentucky championship rings, and NASCAR Championship rings. Many of these shipments contained trophies such as the Vince Lombardi trophy to go along with the ring sets.

From October through December officers intercepted 56 shipments of counterfeit championship rings. A total of 1,382 rings and trophies were seized. Officers suspected the rings to be counterfeit based on their origin and appearance.

A news release says the shipments originated from China and were destined to residences throughout the United States. The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price would have been $982,263 had all shipments been genuine.

Buyer beware

Consumers can take these simple steps to protect themselves and their families from counterfeit goods:

Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.

When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and address that can be used to contact the seller.

Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.

Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) enforcement is a Priority Trade Issue. Importation of counterfeit merchandise can cause significant revenue loss, damage the U.S. economy, and threaten the health and safety of American people.

In partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, CBP seized 26,503 shipments with IPR violations in fiscal year 2020. If the seized products were genuine, the total manufacturer’s suggested retail price of the items would have been valued at over $1.3 billion.