A local non-profit is giving back as Faith in Humanity holds their Autism Awareness Walk on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Founder Shauna Morris-Patterson joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the walk.
The walk is a "celebration of their strengths, resilience, and the power of a supportive community."
Check-in is at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m. at 342 N. Water St.
Celebration and activities will follow at 11:30 a.m.
For more information, click here.
Shauna Morris-Patterson joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about the Faith in Humanity autism awareness walk in Milwaukee, and the importance of being inclusive and accepting those who may be different than yourself.
