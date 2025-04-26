Faith in Humanity autism awareness walk in Milwaukee

A local non-profit is giving back as Faith in Humanity holds their Autism Awareness Walk on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The walk is a "celebration of their strengths, resilience, and the power of a supportive community."

Check-in is at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m. at 342 N. Water St.

Celebration and activities will follow at 11:30 a.m.

