Expand / Collapse search

Faith in Humanity autism awareness walk in Milwaukee

By
Published  April 26, 2025 8:06am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Faith in Humanity Autism Awareness Walk

A local non-profit is giving back as Faith in Humanity holds their Autism Awareness Walk on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Founder Shauna Morris-Patterson joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the walk.

MILWAUKEE - A local non-profit is giving back as Faith in Humanity holds their Autism Awareness Walk on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The walk is a "celebration of their strengths, resilience, and the power of a supportive community."

Check-in is at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m. at 342 N. Water St.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Celebration and activities will follow at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.

The importance of inclusivity

Shauna Morris-Patterson joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about the Faith in Humanity autism awareness walk in Milwaukee, and the importance of being inclusive and accepting those who may be different than yourself.

Autism awareness walk in Milwaukee

Dr. Tamika Johnson joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the Faith in Humanity autism awareness walk in Milwaukee.

Autism awareness walk ready to begin

Dr. Tamika Johnson and Shauna Morris-Patterson joined FOX6 WakeUp with the final push ahead of the Faith in Humanity autism awareness walk in Milwaukee.

.

FOX 6 WakeUp NewsMilwaukeeThings To Do