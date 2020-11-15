Facebook post leads to porch pirate arrest, police say

South Carolina police say a community Facebook post about a man in a green T-shirt allegedly stealing a package from a porch has led to the arrest of an individual who showed up in court wearing the same T-shirt.

The arrest happened Wednesday, Nov. 11 in Goose Creek, S.C., a day after the man's picture from a surveillance camera showed up on the Facebook page of the Goose Creek Resident Group.

“Beware this porch pirate,” Linda Collins wrote in a post accusing the man of stealing a package from her porch and stuffing it in his backpack.

His undoing took place the next day when he showed up for court.

“Remember seeing the post on the left?” the Goose Creek Police Department said. “Well, sometimes people actually do make our job easy. This guy decided to come into our courtroom the day after the first post was made and lucky for us he was even wearing the same shirt.”

The name of the man arrested wasn’t released.

